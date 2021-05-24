The real test begins: Sahib

NZOTC Nasinu football believes the real test of maintaining its place in the Digicel Premier League has started.

The side had a tough outing against Rewa last Sunday but coach Mira Sahib says the plus side is that players were competitive in certain areas of the game.

Nasinu is up against Suva this weekend and Sahib says seeing the Whites’ comeback win against Tailevu Naitasiri means they have to be on their toes throughout the whole 90 minutes.

“For Suva, I know it will be another tough match for us. The real test for us staying in the premier league has started today. We were able to compete in a few areas with Rewa and similarly, with Suva, it will be a good match.”

Sahib adds the capital side is never an easy team to face but his men will be ready to take them on.

Sunday’s match kicks off at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Other matches on Sunday sees Navua host Tailevu Naitasiri at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm and a double-header at Lawaqa Park beginning at 2pm between Labasa and Nadroga while Nadi meets Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the double-header match live on pay-per-view, FBC Pop on Walesi.