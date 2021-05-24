Tentative bookings made for Fiji FA tournaments

Fiji Football’s major tournaments will be played from next year.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel during their 83rd Ordinary Congress in Lautoka.

Major tournaments including the Fiji FACT, Inter-District Championship and Battle of the Giants were not able to be staged this year due to time constraints.

Patel says they have made tentative venue bookings with the dates yet to be confirmed.

“We have tentatively booked Digicel Fiji FACT with Lawaqa Park, Punjas Battle of the Giants with Churchill Park and Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.”

Rewa is the current BOG champion while Suva holds the Fiji FACT and Labasa with the IDC trophy.

Lautoka has scooped the 2021 national league title with a game to spare.

The final lap of the Digicel Premier League continues this weekend.

On Friday, Ba faces Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park before the double headers at the same venue on Sunday starting with Ba and Suva at 1pm while Lautoka takes on Labasa at 3pm.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Rewa faces Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Navua battles Nadroga in a match that decides who stays and who faces relegation.

You can catch the live commentary of the Ba/ Suva and Lautoka/ Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.