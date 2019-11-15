Ten men Labasa beats Rewa in U19 Youth League

The Labasa under-19 football team defeated defending champions Rewa one-nil in the 2019 Vodafone U19 Youth League at Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Rajiv Sharma scored the lone goal in the fifth minute to make sure the northerners earn maximum points from the clash.

Labasa was reduced to ten men in the second half after captain Melvin Mani was sent off.

The Sanjesh Lal coach side will meet western champions Ba tomorrow at 3pm in which a win for the Baby Babasiqa Lions will give them the first title in the youth league.

Rewa and Ba will battle on Sunday at 3pm.

If Ba wins against Labasa than the decider will be on Sunday between Baby Delta Tigers and the Boys-in Black.

[Source: Fiji Football]