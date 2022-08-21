Ten-man Navua holds Rewa

Ten-man Navua football team managed to hold Rewa nil-all at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Both teams tried hard to find the back of the net but failed.

Navua had to play with ten-man from the early second half after Joseph Elder was given the marching orders when he fouled Rewa’s Emori Ragata.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite being a man down, the Navua side defended well to hold the experienced Delta Tigers.