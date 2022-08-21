Ten-man Navua holds Rewa

Ten-man Navua football team managed to hold Rewa nil-all at Ratu Cakobau Park.
Both teams tried hard to find the back of the net but failed.
Navua had to play with ten-man from the early second half after Joseph Elder was given the marching orders when he fouled Rewa’s Emori Ragata.
Despite being a man down, the Navua side defended well to hold the experienced Delta Tigers.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|17
|9
|5
|3
|38
|24
|+14
|32
|REWA
|15
|8
|7
|0
|22
|10
|+12
|31
|SUVA
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|19
|+9
|29
|NADI
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|20
|+5
|29
|BA
|17
|8
|2
|7
|33
|28
|+5
|26
|LABASA
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|23
|0
|22
|NADROGA
|16
|6
|2
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|20
|NAVUA
|17
|4
|6
|7
|19
|26
|-7
|18
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|17
|2
|5
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|11
|NASINU
|17
|2
|3
|12
|13
|31
|-18
|9
