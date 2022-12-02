Tears of joy in Japan after nail-biting win over Spain

[Source: Reuters]

Japan erupted in cheers and tears after the national team’s 2-1 win over Spain early on Friday, with crowds packing public viewing areas as they stunned another global football power at the World Cup.

Japan, who had also shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, finished top of Group E to reach the last 16, a stage where they have faltered three times before.

They will play 2018 runners-up Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

19-year-old Yusei Sato who was wearing Japan’s Samurai Blue national team jersey told Reuters that he never thought his team would advance first place in the group.

Social media exploded with joy with some fans posting manga-style drawings of a cheering player in a team uniform.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka’s tribute was a manga-style depiction of the Japanese team, while even Elon Musk tweeted a congratulatory message.

Japan takes on Croatia on Tuesday at 3 am.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports.