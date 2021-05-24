Teamwork key to win: Southgate

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 4, 2021 3:13 pm

It was the spirit of the whole group that set England apart from the teams at the EURO 2020 championship, booking them a spot in the European Championship semifinals today.

The side defeated Ukraine 4-nil win in the quarterfinals.

Two goals from Harry Kane and headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw England through to the last four of Euros for the first time in 25 years.

Southgate hailed his side’s collective attitude as the reason for their progression.

Up next for England is a clash on Wednesday at Wembley with Denmark, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1 this morning.

