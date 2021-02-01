Teams still in the hunt for Muslim IDC quarter-finals

The Rewa football side managed to keep their hopes alive in the Digicel Fiji Muslim League IDC tournament following a 1-all draw with Drasa today.

The Delta Tigers who had suffered a loss in their opening match on Tuesday needed to avoid another loss.

However Drasa got off to a flying start as they scored the opener midway into the first half.

Rewa tried to equalize in the first spell but couldn’t break Drasa’s defence.

It wasn’t until the second half that Rewa levelled the scores.

Both sides than tried to find the winning goal however they couldn’t.

In other games played at Prince Charles Park earlier today, Nadi thrashed Maro 4-nil, Ba edged Suva 2-1, Labasa beat Nasinu 1-nil, Navua beat Lautoka 3-1, Cuvu beat Drasa 1-nil while Varavu won over Makoi 2-nil.

All teams also still have a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The tournament will continue tomorrow with the finals to be played on Sunday.