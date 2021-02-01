Teams compete for semi-final spot in Gujarati IDC

Lautoka secured its second win in the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship after beating Lami 3-1 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Lautoka will need to win its last match against tournament favorites Navua this afternoon to secure a spot in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Navua will also need to earn a spot in the semi-finals as well.

Suva also has a likely chance of qualifying after winning against Lautoka yesterday, a loss to Navua and securing a draw against Nadi this morning.

Nadi is also in contingent to making it to the semi-finals but all will be determined in their last pool matches.