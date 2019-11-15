Team work is key to victory says Shafil

Team work was the key behind Navua registering its first win against Nasinu in the Vodafone Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Locked at two-all in the final minutes of play, Navua captain Vineet Chand was the hero of the side when he scored a late winner to give them a much needed three points and the win.

Navua Coach Mohammed Shafil says the team stepped up in the second half to give his side their first win from seven matches.

“I told them it is a do or die situation for us and they really performed the way we require them to do it and they were all eager to win today.”

Navua currently sits at the bottom of the VPL standing with four points.

The lone VPL match this week will see Ba host Suva at the Fiji Football Academy grounds on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.