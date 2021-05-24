Team needs to step up says Nasinu coach

Not playing according to the game plan is something the Nasinu football side wants to avoid for the rest of the Digicel Premier League season.

Coach Mira Sahib says maintaining possession has always been an issue for Nasinu since their first match.

Nasinu suffered its first DPL loss last week against Nadi and Sahib says they can’t afford another similar result or draw.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this level it’s unacceptable and we will go back and start working on our defense again”.

Nasinu will face Rewa at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

Before that, Suva women will face Ba in the Digicel Women’s Super League at 12pm and then Tailevu Naitatsiri takes on Suva in DPL at 2pm at the same venue.

There’ll be two games on Saturday with Labasa hosting Navua at Subrail Park at 1:30pm while Ba and Nadroga meet at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.