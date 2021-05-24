Home

Football

Team needs to step up says Nasinu coach

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 12:16 pm

Not playing according to the game plan is something the Nasinu football side wants to avoid for the rest of the Digicel Premier League season.

Coach Mira Sahib says maintaining possession has always been an issue for Nasinu since their first match.

Nasinu suffered its first DPL loss last week against Nadi and Sahib says they can’t afford another similar result or draw.

“For this level it’s unacceptable and we will go back and start working on our defense again”.

Nasinu will face Rewa at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA321041+37
SUVA321053+27
NADI32015506
TAILEVU NAITASIRI311132+14
NASINU311143+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
BA310234-13
NAVUA310269-43
LABASA302124-22
NADROGA200215
-40

Before that, Suva women will face Ba in the Digicel Women’s Super League at 12pm and then Tailevu Naitatsiri takes on Suva in DPL at 2pm at the same venue.

There’ll be two games on Saturday with Labasa hosting Navua at Subrail Park at 1:30pm while Ba and Nadroga meet at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

