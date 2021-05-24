Football
Team needs to step up says Nasinu coach
March 1, 2022 12:16 pm
Not playing according to the game plan is something the Nasinu football side wants to avoid for the rest of the Digicel Premier League season.
Coach Mira Sahib says maintaining possession has always been an issue for Nasinu since their first match.
Nasinu suffered its first DPL loss last week against Nadi and Sahib says they can’t afford another similar result or draw.
“For this level it’s unacceptable and we will go back and start working on our defense again”.
Nasinu will face Rewa at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
|SUVA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|7
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|4
|NASINU
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|BA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-4
|3
|LABASA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Before that, Suva women will face Ba in the Digicel Women’s Super League at 12pm and then Tailevu Naitatsiri takes on Suva in DPL at 2pm at the same venue.
There’ll be two games on Saturday with Labasa hosting Navua at Subrail Park at 1:30pm while Ba and Nadroga meet at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium