Team is not meeting expectations: Rodu

Rewa football coach Marika Rodu says they will need to lift their game if they are to win against Nadi this weekend.

Despite their win over Nasinu last week, Rodu says Nadi will be a different side as they will be defending on their home ground.

Rodu says there’s still room for more improvements.

“We’ll refer back to our game against Nasinu. We still lack in our possession game and defense so we’ll try to work that out today and tomorrow.”

Given the players’ performance in their last two games, Rodu adds the team is not meeting expectations.

“We don’t have the ability to win games at the moment. Though I can see we have the potential, we have players who are experienced. But at the moment we are just trying to rebuild. I cannot say that after the win against Nasinu, we will start winning games consistently. At the moment that ability is not there so that is something we are looking to work on.”

In other VPL matches, Nasinu will take on Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Navua to face Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will played at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.