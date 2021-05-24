Team bond drives Hussein

Nasinu centre-back Nathan Hussein believes the team bond sets them apart from other clubs in the Digicel Premier League this season.

This is one of the reasons Hussein chose to remain with Nasinu this season.

Nathan Hussein who was part of Nasinu in the senior league last year says they have grown together.

“The team bond that we had from last year and the boys are young and it is easy for us to gel with each other. I think that is one of the reasons we are able to cope up with them.”

Although there has been interests from other clubs, Hussein’s loyalty remains with the Giant Killers.

“There have been some, but I rather try and get that exposure first before moving on.”

Nasinu will face Nadi tomorrow at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 2pm.

Other matches at the Stadium include the Digicel Womens IDC final at 12pm, Rewa playing Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm, and Suva hosting Labasa at at 6pm.

You can watch all four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.