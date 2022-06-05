Tavua wins President's Cup

A new Fiji Football President’s Cup winner was crowned today after Tavua beat Northland 3-1 in the final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The westerners’ first goal was headed in by Abishay Kumar off a Ratu Dau free-kick which Northland goalkeeper Ryan Mishra failed to clear.

Northland’s campaign took a nose dive in the first half when Rohil Narayan copped a red card after receiving his second yellow card for foul plays.

It was dream start for Northland after the break after Nischal Chand fired home the equalizer.

Tavua goalscorer Kumar was sent off three minutes later for an offense which warranted a direct red card.

However, the defining moments in the match came in the last quarter when substitute Diva Singh and Suliano Tawanakoro scored another two goals for Tavua.

The side took home $2500 and Northland walked with $500.