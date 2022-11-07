Tavua know how tough premier division will be

The Tavua football side is fully aware that the premier division will not be a walk in the park.

Following their win over Seaqaqa yesterday, the side is also looking forward to the new season.

Coach Mohammad Khan says they’ve been here before and they know the premier division will be tough.

“I know the premier division there will be a very tough time playing with the experienced teams in the top 8 and there are some criteria from the Fiji FA. We will try to do our best and not take any team lightly.”

The Gold Town Boys beat Seaqaqa 2-nil (3-2 on aggregate) at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba yesterday.

Goals were scored by Moshin Khan in the 27th minute and Sikeli Sigatoro in the 57th minute.

Seaqaqa only needed a draw as they won the first leg 2-1 in Labasa, however, they were not able to do this.