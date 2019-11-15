Tavua hopes to go a step further in Futsal IDC

The Tavua side hopes to lift up their performance in the 2019 Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship which kicks off tomorrow.

Tavua failed to reach the semi-finals in the 2018 tournament and are hoping to make it all the way to the final this year.

The side will meet Rewa tomorrow and Coach Hussein Sahib says the side wants to redeem themselves following their 4-1 loss to the Delta Tigers last season.

“We have been training towards our first game with Rewa and the first game always counts. Last year the players weren’t really familiar with futsal but after the first game they picked up really well and I’m expecting a good result for us.”

Sahib believes anything can happen in football and the team will put up a great performance against the acclaimed favourites.

Tavua takes on Rewa at 3.15pm tomorrow at the FMF Gym in Suva.

They will face Nadi in their second pool match at 1.45pm on Saturday and Tailevu Naitasiri at 5.30pm in their last pool match.