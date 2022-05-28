Tavua hands Lami its second loss

Lami suffered its second defeat in Fiji Football Association’s Presidents Cup at Lawaqa Park today.

They lost 2-0 to Tavua in round two of the competition.

Mosim Khan netted the first goal in the 11th minute following some nice touches and build up play by Tavua.

Tavua was patient with their passes, maintaining possession while exploring their options.

Spotting a gap in Lami’s scrambling defense, Diva Singh latched on a through pass from his teammate to net their second goal.

Tavua faces Northland tomorrow at 12pm.

Northland defeated Lami 2-1 yesterday.