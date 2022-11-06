Tavua books ticket to premier division

The Tavua football side is back in the Premier Division, after beating Seaqaqa 2-nil (3-2 aggregate) in the second leg of the Digicel Senior League playoff today.

Played at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba, the Gold Town Boys needed to score two clear goals in order for them to book their spot.

This was because Seaqaqa had won the first leg 2-1 in Labasa and only needed a draw.

In the 27th minute, a nice through ball to Moshin Khan saw him free on the right side, as he finished off a chip shot beating the goalkeeper to register the first goal as fans erupted with cheers.

Seaqaqa fought back looking for opportunities to break Tavua’s defence however they were not able to unlock it.

At the breather Tavua led 1-nil.

In the second half, Tavua came out firing as they constantly pressed the visitor’s line.

They finally got the goal they were looking for in the 57th minute after some neat passing that got Sikeli Sagatoro one on one with the goalie.

Tavua continued pressuring Seaqaqa’s defense searching for a third goal as a draw on aggregate would see the Vanua Levu based side promoted.

The side couldn’t get another goal but they controlled the match until the final whistle.