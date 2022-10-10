Tavua and Nadogo qualify for semi-finals in Premier Division

Tavua and Nadogo football teams have qualified for the semi-finals in the Premier Division of the Courts IDC at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Tavua recorded a 4-1 win over Nadogo to top Group A while Nadogo cruised through as runners-up.

Ratu Dau and Sailasa ratu scored a double each while Ratu Saumaki scored the lone goal for Nadogo.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A TAVUA 2 2 1 0 4 1 +3 4 NADOGO 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 T/NAITASIRI 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 GROUP B SEAQAQA 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 NASINU 2 1 0 1 5 2 +3 3 RAKIRAKI 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 0

In the Senior Division, Lami edged Savusavu 1-nil to force its way into the semi-final.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Ashwin Prasad.

Savusavu just needed a draw in this match to book a semi-final spot but Lami bounced back from their 0-1 loss to Bua in their first match to book a semi-final spot.

Bua tops this group with one win and a draw while Lami go through as runners-up.