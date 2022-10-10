Tavua and Nadogo qualify for semi-finals in Premier Division

Tavua and Nadogo football teams have qualified for the semi-finals in the Premier Division of the Courts IDC at the HFC Bank Stadium.
Tavua recorded a 4-1 win over Nadogo to top Group A while Nadogo cruised through as runners-up.
Ratu Dau and Sailasa ratu scored a double each while Ratu Saumaki scored the lone goal for Nadogo.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|TAVUA
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
|NADOGO
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|T/NAITASIRI
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|GROUP B
|SEAQAQA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
|NASINU
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|+3
|3
|RAKIRAKI
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
In the Senior Division, Lami edged Savusavu 1-nil to force its way into the semi-final.
The lone goal of the match was scored by Ashwin Prasad.
Savusavu just needed a draw in this match to book a semi-final spot but Lami bounced back from their 0-1 loss to Bua in their first match to book a semi-final spot.
Bua tops this group with one win and a draw while Lami go through as runners-up.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|BUA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|SAVUSAVU
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|LAMI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|GROUP B
|DREKETI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|TAVEUNI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NORTHLAND TAILEVU
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
