Football

Tamanitoakula leads goal scoring chart

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 6:26 am
LUISA TAMANITOAKULA IN ACTION AGAINST REWA [SOURCE: FIJI FOOTBALL/FACEBOOK]

Ba football and Fiji women’s rep Luisa Tamanitoakula has her sight set on the golden boot award in the Digicel Super League this season.

Tamanitoakula is currently the leading goal-scorer with seven goals just after three rounds of competition.

Second is Rewa’s Lora Bukalidi with five goals.

With three goals each are Aliza Hussein, Narieta Leba and Koleta Likuculacula of Ba football and Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro of Labasa.

Ba reps will look to add more points to their names when they face Labasa in round four of DSL on Saturday at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also at the same venue at 11am Suva meets Tailevu Naitasiri.

On Sunday at 12pm, Nadroga faces Rewa and this is the first of three matches that will be held at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The other two are Digicel Premier League matches which sees Nasinu taking on Lautoka at 2pm and Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

You can watch these three matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

In other DPL matches, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 2pm while Tailevu Naitasiri plays Ba on Saturday at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre at the same time, Rewa takes on Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park behind closed doors.

