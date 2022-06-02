Tamanisau stars in Nasinu Masters win

Nasinu Masters scores one of their goals against My Suva Legends [Source: Fiji Football]

Former national goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau helped his Nasinu Masters side beat My Suva Legends 2-0 in the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Fiji FA International Veterans tournament.

Tamanisau scored a goal while Abdul Hussain added another in the win.

My Suva Legends earlier drew nil-all in its first match with Nadroga Legends.

In another match, NZFFI Team Lautoka beat Suva Combine Masters 1-0 thanks to a goal by Vishal Lal in the 39th minute.

It was Suva Combine Masters first loss after they defeated Lautoka Masters 2-1 this morning.

Looking at other results, the Esala Masi-captained Brisbane Bula Boys played to a goalless draw with Fiji Western Kings while the Timoci Matanitu-captained JK Nadi Veterans recorded an impressive 4-0 victory over Lautoka Masters.

The Veterans tournament is currently underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the final to be played on Sunday before the Digicel Fiji FACT final.