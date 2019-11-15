Tamanisau returns to Rewa

National goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau has returned to Rewa.

Tamanisau featured for the Delta Tigers last night in their warm-up match against Navua which Rewa lost 4-2.

Tamanisau’s former Suva teammate Waisake Navunigasau was also playing for Rewa last night.

Article continues after advertisement

Other notable names in the Rewa outfit are former Ba and Lautoka player Samuela Nabenia and former Nadi midfielder Patrick Joseph.

Last year Joseph made his debut for the national side in their 3-0 win over New Caledonia.

The four are some of the high profile players who have made the move in this season’s transfer window which will end next Friday.

Another football star who has made a move is Laisenia Raura who played for Ba last night in the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series.

Raura moved to Ba from Suva while Antonio Tuivuna’s transfer from Labasa to Ba has not been finalized as he featured for the Babasiga Lions last night after recently training with the Men in Black.

Meanwhile, the second CvC match between Labasa and Ba will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

You can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.