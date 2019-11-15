Tamanisau celebrates fourth BOG tilte

Veteran Goalie Simione Tamanisau has a reason to celebrate after winning his fourth Punjas Battle of the Giants title for the Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa yesterday.

The Delta Tigers were crowned winners of the 2020 BOG after edging Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva 1-nil.

It was the skills of Tamanisau that helped the Rewa side secure a spot in the finals of the BOG.

The 38-year-old made his return to Rewa earlier this year after being with Suva over the last two years.

Tamanisau says maintaining this momentum throughout the season is crucial for Rewa.

“It is always an honour to don the red jersey. I must thank the players for sticking in and giving the sacrifice and it has paid off today. To be back in the Rewa jersey is really an awesome feeling. I guess we will just build on from here and maintain this performance throughout the season.”

This win means Rewa has won the title nine times.