Tailevu Naitasiri's chances still alive

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Madhwan Gounder scored a brace of goals to keep their Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship hopes alive after beating Nadi 4-3 today.

Both teams were locked 3-all with only 30 seconds left on the clock, but it was the goal from Gounder that gave Tailevu Naitasiri their first win.

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Sushil Singh says it was a team effort and they’re happy to be still in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a do a die game for us as you already mentioned, we just old the boys we still got a chance, until the last secondhand we know football anything can happen. and the boys kept on fighting and they wanted it more than Nadi today and we managed to come out victors.”

Tailevu Naitasiri was a new team altogether from the team that lost to Ba yesterday.

The side kept Nadi from scoring in the first minutes of play with some impressive defense.

Last night’s goal scorers, William Valentine and Surjason Sami both had a chance at goal but couldn’t get past the gloves of Tailevu Naitasiri’s Anas Nabi.

The combination of Mohammed Ramzan and Kavinesh Lal gave way to lanky Gounder to put Tailevu Naitasiri first on the scoreboard.

A tassel from Khan and Nadi goalkeeper Abdul Mobeen near the goalmouth, saw Tailevu Naitasiri being awarded a penalty goal, while Mobeen copped a yellow card.

Nadi got back into the game in the second-half with Sami and Valentine pressing on the Tailevu Naitasiri defense, as they trailed 2-nil.

A pass from Valentine to Shafeem Buksh who neatly placed the ball near the goalmouth, where the Tailevu Naitasiri defenders kicked it into their own goal.

Nadi picked its pace and with a long-range kick from Valentine, the Green Machine was back in the game, tying the score at 2-all.

The combination of Buksh and Sami saw Nadi adding another goal to give them the lead for the first time in the match.

Tailevu Naitasiri had a chance came in the final minutes of plays when they were awarded a penalty, with Ramzan scoring the equalizer to tie the score at 3-all.