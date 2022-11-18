Tailevu Naitasiri wins; low turnout in IDC

It was a slow start to the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

With just a handful of spectators present, Fiji Football is hoping to rake in more fans as the day progresses.

Tailevu Naitasiri made a strong start with a 2-0 victory over Nadi in the first match.

Fiji FA Women’s vice president Susan Wise says they are looking forward to what the other teams will be bringing in given the performance Tailevu Naistasiri has shown.

“The first match is always the hardest game but as it flows, more people will come in. Some major games are coming on late this afternoon with Rewa and Labasa, Suva and Ba and they come with their fans and supporters who live nearby.”

Wise says although there is not much crowd, they are confident the teams will still deliver their best and try to book a spot in the semi-finals.

The Women’s IDC continues tomorrow and Sunday with the semifinals and final to be played at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park next weekend as part of the Pacific Cup.