Football

Tailevu Naitasiri wins Digicel Senior League Viti Levu

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 5, 2021 4:18 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Tailevu Naitasiri has won the Digicel Senior League Viti Levu Zone after defeating Rakiraki 5-nil today.

Mosese Nabose starred for the side scoring a hat trick, with Jason Rokovucake and Josua Raqamu bagging a goal each to give Tailevu Naitasiri the win.

The team is undefeated after 10 games, winning eight and a draw in two.

[Source: Supplied]

Team Manager, Priyant Manu, says the aim remains and that is to make it to the premier division next year.

Tailevu Naitasiri will now regroup as they await the winner from Senior League in Vanua Levu, where they will battle it out for the top spot.

