Tailevu Naitasiri tops futsal league

Tailevu Naitasiri futsal side continues its unbeaten run in the Fiji FA Futsal League southern zone after the end of round three.

The Sushil Singh coached side now leads the points table with nine points after a 2-all draw against Navua at FMF Gymnasium in Suva last night.

In other matches, Suva thrashed Northland Tailevu 8-3 while Nasinu won 5-1 against Lami.

After the third round, Nasinu is in second place after three games with six points, followed by Lami on four points.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Premier League, Labasa hosts Ba next Saturday at 1.20pm at Subrail Park while Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rewa play Suva next Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park at the same time.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.