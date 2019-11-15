Tailevu Naitasiri targets winning start in IDC

The Tailevu Naitasiri senior football side aims for a good start at the Courts Inter-District Championship.

The side takes on Rakiraki in their first pool match and hopes to start their campaign on a winning note.

Tailevu Naitasiri and Rakiraki met twice in the Vodafone Senior League with a win each.

Head coach Nigel Khan says beating the Ra based team will not be easy.

“Our aim is to take each game as it comes, we are fortunate to play the opening game on Tuesday at 10.30 at ANZ Stadium which is an added bonus, the opening game for the tournament.”

Khan says they are going in to the tournament as underdogs and will be out to prove their worth.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rakiraki in the opening match of the senior division at 10.30am at ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile in the premier division, Suva faces Nasinu at 12.30pm, Labasa takes on Navua at 2.30pm, Ba meets Nadi at 6.30pm and Rewa battles Lautoka at 7pm.

The commentaries for the Suva/Nasinu, Ba/Nadi and Rewa/Lautoka matches will be aired live on Mirchi FM.