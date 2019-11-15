Tailevu Naitasiri stuns star-studded Rewa, Suva and Nadi qualify for semifinals

Tailevu Naitasiri shocked a star-studded Extra Supermarket Rewa side after they were held to a six-all draw in the Vodafone Futsal IDC at the FMF Gymnesium.

The Reds, laced with all national and district reps like Setareki Hughes, Akuila Mataisuva, Tevita Waranaivalu and Filipe Baravilala were favourites but the young Prashant Chand captain side managed to hold them.

Bruce Hughes and Baravilala got a double for Rewa while Waranaivalu scored one and Kavinesh Lal scored an own goal.

Tailevu/Naitasiri captain Chand led by example and scored two goals with Kavitesh Pal while Ramzan Khan and Kavinesh Lal got a goal each.

Rewa will now face Nadi in the final pool match of the day at 6:45pm while Tailevu Naitasiri will play Tavua at 5:30pm.

Rewa and Tailevu/Naitasiri are in Group B with Nadi and Tavua.

Reliance Pharmacy Nadi futsal side has qualified for the semifinals after thrashing House Vale Builders Tavua 5-0 in the second pool match.

Nadi has two wins from two matches and Rewa will need a draw against the westerners to book a semifinal spot.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 2 2 0 0 6 4 +2 6 Lami 2 1 0 1 7 3 +4 3 Lautoka 2 1 0 1 7 7 0 3 Dreketi 2 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 GROUP B NADI 2 2 0 0 9 3 +6 6 REWA 2 1 1 0 13 6 +7 4 Tailevu/Naitasiri 2 0 1 1 9 10 -1 1 TAVUA 2 0 0 2 0 12 -12 0

Meanwhile, the Jet Bar N Grill Suva futsal side has qualified for the semifinals from Group A after defeating Lami 2-1 in their second pool match this morning.

Lami will just need a draw against Lautoka in their final pool match while the Blues will need a win to qualify for the semifinals.