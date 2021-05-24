Tailevu Naitasiri stuns Navua

The Tailevu Naitasiri football team is improving game by game as they stunned Navua 1-0 in their home ground at Thompson Park in the Digicel Premier League clash.

Isikeli Tuiloma was the hero for the side after he scored the lone goal in the 36th minute.

Tailevu Naitasiri has jumped to the third spot after this win with seven points after round five.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2