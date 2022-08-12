Tailevu Naitasiri still hopeful

Assistant Coach Priyant Manu says he’s confident the young team has what it takes to help the side return next season.

Hope is not lost for the struggling Tailevu Naitasiri side as they fight to keep their Digicel Premier League spot for next season.

After a slow start this year, the team is currently in ninth place on the DPL standings with 11 points and Nasinu with nine which means they need to win both their next games and hope other results go their way.

“We are working hard as you know these boys are still young and still learning. As we go along we will mature in this DPL.”

Ba will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm followed by Lautoka hosting Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Suva will meet Navua at 3pm.

Labasa and Nadi will kick off round 17 of the DPL on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1.30pm.