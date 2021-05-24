Tailevu Naitasiri out to stamp their mark

Tailevu-Naitasiri will be out to prove critics wrong as they aim at stamping the Digicel Premier League this season.

The newcomers did just that yesterday after they thumped Nadi 3-nil at their home grounds.

This is only the beginning for Tailevu Naitaisiri, knowing full that the next few rounds will be more difficult.

Assistant coach Priyant Manu says they’re taking each game as it comes.

“After six years we have been promoted to the senior division and the boys were determined to prove to some people that they were determined to play here. We had youth boys, young boys between the ages 20-25 and it is a great way to give back to our coach.”

The side will take on Senior League rivals Nasinu this weekend.

In other matches, Labasa will meet Rewa, Lautoka faces Navua, and Nadroga to battle Nadi.