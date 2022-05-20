Tailevu Naitasiri out to deliver

Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri has put in the hard yards and believe they can have a positive outing at the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Head Coach Priyant Manu is optimistic about their chances despite being in the same pool with Cambridge Farms Ltd Nadroga, giant killers Nasinu, Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva and R.C Manubahi Ba.

Manu says they’ve reviewed their mistakes from the league and are confident of delivering favorable results.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 11am on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, All In One Builders Nadi plays Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1pm then Suva hosts Ba at 3pm before Glamada Investments Rewa takes on 4R Electical Labasa at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, fans have two more days to subscribe to a cheaper option to watch the Digicel Fiji FACT on pay-per-view through FBC TVs pop channel on Walesi.

The Fiji FACT kicks off on Sunday and will run over three weekends.

Early birds have a chance to pay $50 FJD and overseas viewers can pay $30USD to watch the games live, at a cheaper rate till 21st May.

After the 21st of May, the rate for local viewers will increase and will sell at $70 FJD and overseas viewers can watch for $40 USD.