Football

Tailevu Naitasiri out to continue winning run

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 5, 2021 12:35 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

While many are focusing on the premier division, the battle in the Digicel Senior League is also heating up.

One of the teams that is trying to continue its fine form in the DSL is Tailevu Naitasiri.

The side will play Northland Tailevu tomorrow at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park ground Two.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first round, Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Northland 2-nil.

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Nigel Khan says their aim is to keep their unbeaten run intact and they know Northland is a very good team with some experience and young players.

Last week Northland lost 3-nil to Nasinu but Khan says the side will be more determined for a win.

The former Rewa coach says adds every game is important for them as this is just the beginning of the second round.

Northland Tailevu Coach Kritesh Prasad says they have learned from their loss against Nasinu and now they have some senior players who missed the last match back at training.

In other DSL matches on Sunday, Rakiraki will play Tavua at 3pm at Penang High School ground while at the same time Nasinu and Lami will battle at Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, on Sunday Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA751185+316
REWA8332106+412
NADI8251109+111
LABASA624020+210
BA731387+110
SUVA831458-310
NADROGA8134611-56
NAVUA8125610-45

