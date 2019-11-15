Tailevu Naitasiri maintains winning momentum

Tailevu Naitasiri cruised its way through to the Senior League semifinals after beating Seaqaqa 4-1 in the Courts Inter District Championship at Uprising Rising Sports Centre today.

It was Tailevu Naitasiri’s Rohnil Ram who starred for the Southerners scoring a hat trick for his side.

Seaqaqa looked a better team of the two putting up a strong first half perfomance after their devasting 3-1 loss to Rakiraki yesterday.

Countless attempts from Tailevu Naitasiri’s Turandran Kumar at goal proved furtile with Seaqaqa goalie Osea Lesinaivalu saving the day.

Seaqaqa applied pressure in the second quarter putting Tailevu Naitasiri in their own goaline to give Peni Boleinaivalu a chance at goal in the 23rd minute and a 1-nil lead.

A tussle from Seaqaqa’s Timoci Dovi and Tailevu’s Ratu Gukilau just before the breather gave Tailevu an opportunity at a penalty kick, but were not able to deliver.

Tailevu Naitasiri were not out yet as they came firing in the second half and replied with a goal from Rohnil Ram who came of the bench to score the equalizer 16 minutes into the second half.

The injury striken Seaqaqa side fought hard to stay in the game, but Tailevu Naitasiri’s Shellveen Prasad was able to sneak another goal to further their lead 2-1.

Tailevu Naitasiri ran riot with Ram adding two more for the side and give them a 4-1 lead and the victory.

Team Manager Priyant Manu says they are looking forward to the semifinals on Saturday.