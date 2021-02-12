Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal not letting their guard down

Having a steady young side in the Futsal season is an advantage for Tailevu Naitasiri.

The side kicked off to a good start in the National Futsal League- Central Zone last night thrashing Tailevu Northland 6-1.

Captain Prashant Chand says the team have identified their weaknesses and aims to better their performance in their next match.

“Young players in our team is a good thing because we are all young and we understand each other better so we play together and that’s the plus point for our team.”

Coach Shuhil Singh hopes players will be able to learn off one another in order to better their performance this season.

“They have been playing together but not for the district teams previously but it’s a promising start and they are gelling well so with more matches we should be gelling in well as a team.”

Singh says despite the win, they cannot let their guard down.

In other matches last night, Nasinu defeated Rewa 6-4 and Lami held defending Futsal champions Suva to a 1 all draw.

Meanwhile, Suva and Labasa will kick-off the season with the Champion vs Champion series next Friday and Sunday.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.