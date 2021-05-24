Home

Tailevu Naitasiri finish in seventh place

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 30, 2022 12:23 pm

Tailevu Naitaisiri finished in seventh place in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship today after beating Rakiraki 4-2 today in the playoffs.

Rakiraki looked a better side of the two, showing some impressive footwork against a formidable Tailevu Naitasiri side.

The Maroons were first on the scoreboard with Tevita Rabakewa working his way past the Tailevu Naitasiri player to place the ball neatly at the back of the net.

Tailevu Naitasiri replied with Kavinesh Pal stunning the Rakiraki defense to put them back in the game.

Segran Nair put Rakiraki back in the lead, but the Tailevu Naitasiri ran riot scoring two more goals through Madhwan Gounder and Kavitesh Pal.

Tailevu Naitasiri held the 4-2 lead till the final whistle.

