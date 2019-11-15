Home

Tailevu Naitasiri claims 7th spot after beating Dreketi

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 23, 2020 11:00 am
Tailevu Naitasiri captain Prashant Chand in control against Dreketi [Source: Fiji Football]

Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Dreketi 4-3 in the 7th/8th position play-off to claim the 7th spot in the Vodafone Futsal IDC  at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Tailevu Naitasiri captain Prashant Chand, Ashneel Chand, Kavinesh Lal and Sushil Singh scored a goal each while Revans Reddy, Isaac Sahayam and Mohammed Ishrat scored for Dreketi.

Jet Bar Grill Suva will face Reliance Pharmacy Nadi in the first semifinal at 12.30pm.

Extra Supermarket Rewa will play Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami in the second semifinal at 1:45pm.

The 5th/6th playoff is underway between Hyperchem Lautoka and House Vale Builders Tavua.

