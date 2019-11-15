Tailevu Naitasiri books spot in IDC semi-finals

Tailevu Naitasiri secured another crucial win to be the first team from Group A to commence to the Courts Inter-District Senior Division semi-finals.

The side sits on top of their pool with six points after edging Dreketi 3-1 in their second pool match at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Dreketi took an early lead through Netani Suka in the 21st minute.

Tailevu Naitasiri pressed hard, getting the equalizer through Vilikesa Koli 11 minutes later to locked the scores at 1-all into the breather.

Both teams came out firing in the second spelling with Tailevu Naitasiri coming out on top securing a goal each to Rohil Ram and Prashant Chand.

Coach Nigel Khan says the battle has only begun.



Tailevu Naitasiri faces Seaqaqa tomorrow while Dreketi meets Rakiraki.