Football

Tailevu Naitasiri boasts young and fit side

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:58 pm
Captain Prashant Chand.

Tailevu Naitasiri is boasting a young side as it heads into the Digicel Futsal Inter District Championship.

The side finished fourth in the Digicel Southern League last year and hopes to redeem itself this weekend.

Captain Prashant Chand believes fitness is what sets the team aside.

“We are actually a young side so fitness is what matters the most, our boys are mostly fit and we have also district reps included for this tournament so we can come up with the other teams in the west as well”

Chand says there were challenges along with the way, however, this will not affect their performance.

The Digicel Futsal IDC is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and will run till Sunday.

The first match is between Suva and Rakiraki and you catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

