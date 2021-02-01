Tailevu Naitasiri believes theres more room for improvement

Tailevu Naitasiri finished in its first goalless draw against Nasinu FC yesterday in the Digicel Senior League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

The side had been winning its past few Senior league matches.

Assistant coach Priyant Mannu says it was a hard-luck not to win.

He says preparation was not up to par due to unfavourable weather conditions and injuries within the team.

Mannu believes the team can do better.

“We had gathered many chances to finish off but it’s just three games now and we’re working hard on our finishing”

Nasinu FC maintains its lead on the Digicel Senior League (Viti Levu Zone) points table.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League which will commence tomorrow.

Nadi faces Labasa at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

There will be a doubleheader at Churchill Park where Rewa faces Nadroga at 2pm before Lautoka hosts Suva at 4pm.

Navua will play Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.