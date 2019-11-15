Tailevu Naitasiri beats Ba, Nadi holds Lami

Tailevu Naitasiri kicked off their Vodafone Futsal IDC campaign on a winning note beating Action Ba 3-1 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The final match of the first day was a fast pace encounter with both teams trying hard to get into the scoresheet.

The southerners star, Prashant Chand was on top of his game scoring twice and Kavinesh Lal managed to score one for Tailevu Naitasiri while Zaim Khan got a goal for Ba.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Naitasiri led 2-1 at halftime.

In match 3 of day one, AL-Hamd Nadi held Pasifika Tents, Taxis & Tours Lami 3-all.

Nadi’s Mohammed Shalmeen scored twice while Vineet Nadan managed to score one goal.

Ravneel Pal scored twice for Lami while Manasa Levaci scored one.

Nadi led 1-0 at halftime.

In the earlier matches, HLB Mann Judd Suva defeated Southern Forest Navua 5-4.

Extra Supermarket Rewa beat Niyensh Investment Nadroga 8-5.