Tailevu Naitasiri aims to get back to winning ways

Getting back to winning ways will be vital for the Tailevu Naitasiri football side as it plays its ninth Digicel Premier League today.

The Nigel Khan coached side has so far won two matches from seven games.

It faces Labasa at 1.30 this afternoon, a team also desperate for a win as it sits at the bottom of the table.

Tailevu Naitasiri assistant coach Priyant Manu says even one point will make an impact on the points standing.

“For the past few games the results wasn’t on our side. Playing Labasa at Subrail Park, we’ll try our best to get at least a point and if we manage to get three points it will be beneficial for us.”

The two teams battle at Subrail Park.

In tomorrow’s match, Lautoka hosts Rewa at 3pm at Churchill Park.