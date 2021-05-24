Home

Full Coverage
Tailevu Naitasiri a team to look out for

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 8, 2022 5:00 am
Tailevu Naitasiri [Source: Fiji Football Association]

Newcomers Tailevu Naitasiri will be a team to be reckoned with heading into the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

The Nausori based side is set to face Nadi in its first DPL match after a lapse of six year.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the team has proven they deserve a spot in the top league, and have been in fine form.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think they are probably the most prepared team this season. They have done some good signing with a couple of some good ones in Rewa in fact. With Nigel Khan as coach they are expected to bring surprises.”

Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Also on Sunday is a triple-header at the ANZ Stadium, Nasinu faces Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm, while Suva takes on defending champions, Lautoka at 4.30pm.

Navua hosts Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

You can watch the triple-header on FBC’s Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

This will cost $15 for local viewers, while overseas it will cost US $30.

