Tailevu Naitaisiri continue dominance in DSL

Tailevu Naitasiri has thumped Lami 9-nil in the Digicel Senior League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor today.
Tailevu Naitasiri’s Stephen Kwaitee scored a hat-trick in the first half.
Prashant Chand and Mosese Nabose scored a goal each for a healthy 5-nil lead in the first half.
The Nigel Khan coached side managed to put four more goals in the second half to secure them the win.
