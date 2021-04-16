Tailevu Naitaisiri continue dominance in DSL

Tailevu Naitasiri has thumped Lami 9-nil in the Digicel Senior League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor today.

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Stephen Kwaitee scored a hat-trick in the first half.

Prashant Chand and Mosese Nabose scored a goal each for a healthy 5-nil lead in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nigel Khan coached side managed to put four more goals in the second half to secure them the win.