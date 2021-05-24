Tahiti suffer first up defeat at Beach Soccer World Cup

Tahiti have made a losing start at the Beach Soccer World Cup, after a 4-3 extra-time defeat by the United Arab Emirates.

Tahiti have competed at the last five World Cups. They finished fourth on home soil in 2013 and runners-up in both 2015 and 2017 but were eliminated in the group stage two years ago.

The Oceania Football Confederation’s Executive Committee nominated the French Territory to attend this year’s tournament in Moscow, after the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The World Cup runs until 29 August, with 16 teams split into four pools.

Tahiti’s next match is in two days’ time against Spain, who opened their tournament with an 8-4 victory over Mozambique in the other Group B clash.