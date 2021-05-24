Home

Football

Tahiti register first win in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 22, 2021 10:28 am
[Source: FIFA/TWITTER]

Tahiti have kept its hopes alive for a place in the last-16 in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

The Pacific Island team defeated Spain 12-8 in a thriller.

It has gone down in FIFA Beach Soccer history as the second-highest scoring match.

Article continues after advertisement

Tahiti needed a win after losing its opening match against the United Arab Emirates.

The team will have to win its last pool match to guarantee a spot in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Japan and hosts Russia have sealed their places in the knockout stage from Group A.

Japan defeated the USA 4-3 whole Russia won against Paraguay 5-4 on penalties.

In another match, Mozambique defeated the United Arab Emirates 4-2.

