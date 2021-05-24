Football
Tahiti register first win in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
August 22, 2021 10:28 am
[Source: FIFA/TWITTER]
Tahiti have kept its hopes alive for a place in the last-16 in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
The Pacific Island team defeated Spain 12-8 in a thriller.
It has gone down in FIFA Beach Soccer history as the second-highest scoring match.
Tahiti needed a win after losing its opening match against the United Arab Emirates.
The team will have to win its last pool match to guarantee a spot in the knockout stage.
Meanwhile, Japan and hosts Russia have sealed their places in the knockout stage from Group A.
Japan defeated the USA 4-3 whole Russia won against Paraguay 5-4 on penalties.
In another match, Mozambique defeated the United Arab Emirates 4-2.
