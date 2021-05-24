Tahioa to boost mid-field: Pratap

Suva Football’s signing of Solomon national Marlon Tahioa will be a boost to its mid-field.

Tahioa was confirmed as Suva’s second signing after former Rewa player Anish Khem.

Suva Football president Ritesh Pratap says Suva has a weak mid-field combination which they will try and rectify in the next season.

“The main weakness in our team was the mid-field. That was a place we needed to strengthen in our side and with the inclusion of Anish and Marlon, it will be stronger”.

He adds there will be more expected signings in weeks to come.

Other expected signings include Samuela Drudru from Ba, Samuela Navoce of Ba, Dave Radrigai and Malakai Rakula of Lautoka.