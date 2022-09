[Source: UEFA Nations Cup/Twitter]

Switzerland has kicked the Czech Republic out of the Nations League top tier.

The side defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 this morning.

Switzerland only needed a draw to stay in League A and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo.

The win means Switzerland finished third in Group A2.

The Czech Republic joins Austria, England and Wales in dropping down to League B in 2024-25.