Football
Switzerland beat Turkey to keep hopes alive
June 21, 2021 6:17 am
Switzerland walked away with a superb 3-1 victory over Turkey this morning, sending the Turkish side home without a point to their name.
Switzerland must now wait for the group games to be completed to see if their efforts will be enough to send them through.
Needing a win in Baku to stand any chance of progression, the Swiss produced by far their best display of the tournament.
Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic were the goal-scoring heroes, silencing those who had questioned their places in the side.
Shaqiri scored the first of his brace in the first half to help give them a 2-nil lead while was assisted by Steven Zuber.
[Source:BBC]