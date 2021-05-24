Home

Football

Switzerland beat Turkey to keep hopes alive

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 21, 2021 6:17 am

Switzerland walked away with a superb 3-1 victory over Turkey this morning, sending the Turkish side home without a point to their name.

Switzerland must now wait for the group games to be completed to see if their efforts will be enough to send them through.

Needing a win in Baku to stand any chance of progression, the Swiss produced by far their best display of the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic were the goal-scoring heroes, silencing those who had questioned their places in the side.

Shaqiri scored the first of his brace in the first half to help give them a 2-nil lead while was assisted by Steven Zuber.

[Source:BBC]

