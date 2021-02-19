Sweet victory for Labasa football

It was a sweet victory for the Labasa football team with new mentor Ravneel Pratap winning his first Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title as coach.

This adds to their winning tally of five CvC titles.

The Babasiga Lions played with passion in the second leg giving the much needed celebration to the people of the North who suffered drastically from the two recent cyclones.

Coach Pratap hopes the win serves as an inspiration to the Northeners.

‘It proves that we are strong. We will not go down in any circumstances. They played their hearts out. It’s a sign of hope and inspiration. We cannot rebuild everything just in one day, but this win tells us that we will go back and rebuild whatever we all lost. This win is an inspiration and hope for all the people in Vanua Levu.”

Pratap adds the win has also inspired the players to do better this season keeping in mind the struggles the people of Vanua Levu are facing.

Veteran Taniela Waqa made his presence felt when he entered the field in the second half scoring the winner for Labasa.

Waqa’s goal ensured Powerwise Electrical (NZ) / Standard Hire Labasa FC retain the title beating Unique Rubber Stamp Suva FC 2-1 in the second leg series at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

The Babasiga Lions opened the account just before the breather after Marlon Tahioa brilliantly headed the ball into the right hand corner of the Suva net from a beautiful free kick by Sitiveni Rakai.

The Reds led 1-nil at half time.

The Capital City side increased the tempo of the match in the second half as Remueru Tekiate scored again in the second leg rising to the occasion and getting the equalizer to make it 1-all.

Heavy rain in the second half disrupted play for both sides but experienced Waqa scored the winner in the 85th minute.

The CvC champions walked away with $5,000 while Suva received $2,500.